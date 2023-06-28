The new action RPG “Frederica” ​​will be released on the Nintendo Switch™ platform on September 28 (Thursday)

Marvelous Inc. announced information on the new action RPG “Frederica” ​​on Nintendo Direct 2023.06.21.

The game is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 28th.

“Nintendo Direct 2023.06.21” introduction video:

《Frederica》product Overview

Words are hope, or despair.

Action RPG that grows stronger with repetition

The 7 protagonists pursue the king who has stolen the words, to the deepest part of the labyrinth where he hides. Obtain props from the defeated monsters and return to the base to strengthen the equipment. Each time you challenge a dungeon, the 7 main characters will become stronger.

It is to choose a person to move forward. Or choose seven people to work together.

Swords and bows, gloves and magic, etc., each of the 7 protagonists uses different weapons to fight.

It is up to the player to choose a protagonist to advance alone, or choose to advance with a partner in a relay. Please note that if you are defeated by a monster, you will lose some of the items you have obtained.

◆ Move back and forth between mazes and strongholds.

The props obtained in the maze can be brought back to the stronghold and can be used as materials for making weapons and producing crops. As the battle progresses, the seven protagonists will become stronger and stronger, allowing them to enter deeper into the labyrinth.

◆ Are words really a sin?

The background of the story takes place in a kingdom that was once deprived of words. Why would a king take away words from his subjects? And what is waiting in the abyss is hope or despair.

＜Product overview＞

Product name: Frederica

Game Genre: Action RPG

Compatible models: Nintendo Switch™/Steam®

Number of players: 1 person

Release Date: Scheduled for September 28, 2023 (Thursday)

※The seller of the Steam version is Xseed Games.Scheduled for October 4, 2023

(Thursday) sale. (Japan and China time)

Game Rating: Universal

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Japanese・English・French・German・Spanish subtitles / English・Japanese voice

Copyright Mark: ©2023 Marvelous Inc.

