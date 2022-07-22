Original title: The well-known game IP adaptation of the film “Dungeon and Dragon: Rogue Glory” is the first to reveal the Chinese character preview of the adventure opening in 2023

Sohu Entertainment News The film “Dungeons and Dragons: Rogue Glory”, produced by Paramount Pictures and adapted from the classic European and American tabletop game IP, released its first trailer and poster. The most powerful demon in history was accidentally released, and many main characters appeared one by one to rally against the enemy. A new era of big screen magic epic is about to begin, so stay tuned in 2023!

In the first poster released today, a raging fire burns in the background, outlining a huge dragon-shaped logo; the five protagonists appear in mysterious silhouettes in the fire, each holding their iconic weapons, posing as they are about to set off. , a fantastic adventure epic is about to start.

Since the establishment of the film, many audiences and gamers have been looking forward to the story of the film. In the first trailer released today, fans finally got a glimpse of the wonderful plot of the film: a thief who roamed the rivers and lakes, accidentally got into trouble with the evil forces, and accidentally released the most powerful demon in history, causing huge trouble. However, to untie the bell, he had to tie the bell, so he assembled team members of different occupations and ethnicities to fight against the demons.

The exciting visual effects scenes in the trailer are overwhelming: a white wild beast swept the army, and then transformed into a red-haired beauty; a large number of dragons swooped down from the sky, the earth instantly turned into a sea of ​​fire, and the human army was vulnerable. In addition, there are also humorous elements in the trailer: the character played by Chris Pine is complained by his teammates that as a military adviser, he will only make a failed plan, and another teammate added: “He can also play the lute. .” Players who are familiar with the original game know that the lute is a unique prop for the bard in the game, which also leaves suspense about his true identity.

The IP of “Dungeon and Dragon” was first born in 1974 and is considered to be the originator of the tabletop role-playing game (TRPG). It is not only a separate game, but its game rules and game system have influenced many subsequent well-known game works. From “Doom” and “Quake” in the 1990s, to “Warcraft”, which swept the world in the early 20th century, and even today’s hot “Diablo”, “Call of Duty” and other AAA game masterpieces, you can see it. Shadow of Dungeons and Dragons.

The IP of “Dungeons and Dragons” has created a grand world view: divided by race, there are dragons, dwarves, elves, orcs and other races, as well as Druids, priests, warriors, mages, thieves, warlocks and other professions . In addition, monsters of different shapes and powerful dragons are also classic elements in this IP. It’s a combination of team adventure, brilliant magic and exciting action. In the first trailer exposed today, we can already see the movie’s high degree of restoration of this IP: a rich magical world, multi-professional teams assembled to fight monsters, sophisticated weapons and mysterious props… I believe that the follow-up materials of the film will still be More surprises for viewers and gamers alike!

The film is produced by American Paramount Pictures, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Reggie-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant and other all-star cast, John Directed by Francis Daly and Jonathan M. Goldstein, it will be released in North America in 2023, so stay tuned.

