The Wolf of Wall Street 1989 Lamborghini Countach From Famous Crash Scene Goes Up for Auction

Martin Scorsese’s iconic film “The Wolf Of Wall Street” featured two rare 1989 Lamborghini Countachs, both of which were special edition models painted in Bianco Polo hues. These 25th anniversary Countachs are said to be extremely scarce, with only 12 of them delivered in the United States featuring the Bianco Polo paint and Bianco interior.

One of the most memorable scenes in the movie involved Leonardo DiCaprio crashing a Countach, creating a lasting impression on viewers. However, the upcoming auction will not feature the crashed car, but rather the other Countach used during filming. Unfortunately, it has not been specified which specific scenes this particular car was featured in.

While further details about the vehicle’s history remain undisclosed, it is worth noting that its chassis code is KLA12722 and it is fitted with an American front bumper. RM Sotheby’s, the auction house in charge of the event, has estimated the transaction price to range between $1.5 million and $2 million.

Automotive enthusiasts and movie memorabilia collectors alike will have the chance to bid on this rare Lamborghini Countach at the auction scheduled to take place in New York on December 8. Interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and additional information regarding the auction.

