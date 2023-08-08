Paris Signs Forward Gonzalo Ramos in Record-breaking Deal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has officially announced the signing of forward Gonzalo Ramos from Portuguese Super League team Benfica. The deal, which includes a loan period followed by a permanent transfer, is said to be worth up to 100 million euros. Ramos will wear the coveted No. 9 jersey for the French club.

The agreement stipulates that PSG will pay a loan fee of 20 million euros, with a buyout fee of up to 80 million euros. The buyout fee consists of a fixed fee of 65 million euros and an additional 15 million euros that may vary. The club will have the option to force the player to make the permanent move in 2024, pending a physical examination.

Ramos, aged 22 and standing at 1.85 meters tall, is an accomplished striker. He played for Benfica in the previous season, making 47 appearances across various competitions and contributing an impressive 27 goals and 12 assists. The young talent has also represented the Portuguese national team in seven matches, scoring four goals. Ramos notably performed well in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he played a key role in Portugal’s 6-1 victory over Switzerland, contributing three shots and one pass. Currently, Ramos is valued at 50 million euros.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Inter Milan has secured the signing of Swiss goalkeeper Sommer from Bayern. The transfer fee for the 34-year-old shot-stopper is reported to be 6 million euros. Sommer, originally from Switzerland, has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan until June 2026. The club will pay the transfer fee in two installments. Last season, Sommer played 36 games for Bayern, conceding 45 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. This acquisition comes after Inter Milan’s previous goalkeepers, Andre Onana and Samir Handanovic, left the team.

In another transfer news, Italian striker Scamaka, who previously played for West Ham United, has completed a move to Atalanta for a total transfer fee of 30 million euros. The deal, which includes bonuses and a resale share, saw Atalanta outmatch Inter Milan in their pursuit of the player. Scamaka, aged 24, primarily plays as a center forward and started his career at the youth training academy of Lazio. He recently transferred from Sassuolo to West Ham United for 36 million euros. Last season, Scamaka made 27 appearances and scored 8 goals for the London club. To date, his market value stands at 22 million euros.

Please note that the views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author. Sohu is not responsible for the content of this article and provides information storage space services only.

Editor: Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhang Kunlong

Edit: Wang Haozhou

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

