Pekhart celebrates the win of the Polish Cup, Legia defeated Czestochowa on penalties

Legia played weakened from the sixth minute after the expulsion of Ribeiro, but led the duel to a shootout in which their scorers were infallible. On the other hand, Wdowiak did not convert only in the sixth series. Both Czech players started in the starting line-up. Petrášek was replaced shortly before the break, apparently due to an injury, Pekhart left the field with a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
Czenstochová thus did not follow up on the triumphs of the previous two years, but is close to success in the league. Four rounds before the end, Legia loses 11 points from second place, so Częstochowa can celebrate its premier league title already on Sunday.
|Polish Football Cup Final:
|Legia Warsaw – Czestochowa 0:0 after extra time, on pen. 6:5
|Legia won the cup after five years and it is the 20th triumph overall. Czech striker Tomáš Pekhart also contributed to the victory.