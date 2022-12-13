Source title: The World Film Industry Conference opens in Los Angeles Experts predict that the scale of the global film industry will reach 100 billion

From December 11th to 12th, the 2022 World Film Industry Conference was held at the LOEWS Hotel in Los Angeles. The Speaker of the California State Council attended the opening ceremony and delivered a welcome speech. Wang Haige, the founding chairman of the World Film Industry Conference, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Together Create a Bright Future for Asian and World Films”.

In Los Angeles on December 11, the rain cleared and the sea was clear and the sky was high. Guests gathered at the Loews Hotel International Conference Center located in Santa Monica Beach. Participating filmmakers delivered speeches on the topics of the conference, expressing their views on the new trends of the current world film development. They highly appreciated the significance of the World Film Industry Conference. On the afternoon of December 11, in the speech session of this conference, Hollywood film producer William Mundell made a speech entitled “The Opportunities and Challenges Facing Films in Countries (Regions) in the Post-Special Situation Era”, formerly of the American BBC President Bill Hillary made a speech entitled “The Responsibility and Vitality of Internet Movies in the Immersive Communication Environment”, and Gordon Williams, a seven-time Grammy Award winner, made a speech entitled “Guiding to Actively Promote Industry Change and Innovation “Speech, the famous Hollywood director, producer, and director of “The Lion King” Rob Minkoff made a speech entitled “Common Code of Film in the New Situation: Impact on Society, Politics and Business“, Southern California Elizabeth Daly, Dean of the University’s School of Film, made a speech titled “Building a Global Network of Young Outstanding Talents from Different Backgrounds to Enhance Their Mutual Support”. The speeches of several famous directors, producers, experts and scholars are novel and simple.

The theme of this year’s conference is “From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific”, and it strives to find a way for the global film industry to recover in the post-special situation era and promote world film exchanges and cooperation. Wang Haige, the founding chairman of the conference, said that in the past three years, while the world has faced special circumstances, global frictions have increased and global rifts have deepened, and the world film industry is at a critical turning point. At this moment, the global cultural field and government leaders need to work together to formulate long-term policies and strategies to revitalize the hard-hit global cultural industries.

Wang Haige pointed out that since the establishment of the World Film Industry Conference, based on Asia and facing the world, it has put forward many valuable proposals in terms of gathering consensus and dialogue between the East and the West, promoting cooperation among all parties, and promoting the globalization of the film industry.

Wang Haige emphasized that Aolaiwu films are a combination formed by relying on common cultural characteristics and shared interests in the process of competition and cooperation among Asian countries. The new state of Asian films with the profound meaning of national culture not only has a strong sense of Asian identity and universal values, but also has a broader spiritual tolerance and market competitiveness. Aollywood films will be an important medium and platform for the world to re-understand and understand Asia. To this end, he suggested that Aollywood in Asia and Hollywood in the United States should face the future and strengthen cooperation in five aspects: enhancing mutual trust, deepening cooperation, strengthening exchanges, responding to challenges, and increasing support.

Having experience in co-productions between China and the United States, American director Rob Minkoff, who once filmed “The Lion King”, talked about cooperation with China. Even if there is resistance, he sees that Chinese and American filmmakers still have the desire to cooperate. Still looking for interesting stories. At present, he is also preparing to shoot the musical version of “Farewell My Concubine”, which will be another in-depth cooperation between China and the United States.

Hollywood producer William Mundell said that he is currently working on a co-production film directed by director John Woo, which focuses on the exchanges and friendship between people between China and the United States. He is still optimistic about the future of Sino-US cooperation.

On the same day, the conference also released the “Global Film Industry Research Report”. According to experts’ prediction, by 2027, the global film market will reach 100 billion US dollars, the number of film practitioners will exceed 10 million, and the proportion of streaming media will exceed that of theaters for the first time. .

Elizabeth Daly, dean of the University of Southern California (USC) School of Film, talked about the impact of streaming media on film education in her speech. In today’s high-concept commercial film system, the development space for art films and niche films is getting narrower and narrower. The current streaming media platform just provides an opportunity for art films and niche films to cooperate with streaming media platforms for mutual benefit. Art films or niche films can gain an audience base by showing them on streaming media, and film producers can also use this to extend the life cycle of such films. At the same time, streaming media platforms can also use this to attract more users.

Chinese director Hu Xuehua came from Shanghai to participate in this meeting. He believed that the in-depth cooperation between Netflix and South Korea has given filmmakers a good inspiration, and hoped that more Asian film and television works can be distributed overseas through streaming media in the future.

The World Film Industry Conference is co-hosted by the Aollywood Film Workers Association and Lansion Media USA, co-organized by the American-Chinese Friendship Association, and supported by the Aolai Yipin strategy. The annual meeting was held from December 11th to 12th. The two-day event included eight major topics, including the Global Film Academy Dean Forum, the Global Audio-Visual Technology Forum, the Global Film Producers Summit Forum, the 6th Sino-US Cultural industry summits, theme dinners, press conferences, etc. At the same time, the “Golden Lihua” award of the first Aolaiwu Five Continents Film Festival was announced through the cloud and online, and a number of themed activities such as the Global Youth Short Film Competition, the selection of Mr. World Film, and the selection of Miss World Film were launched. During the conference, the World Film Industry Association also held an inauguration ceremony, and the third Aollywood-Hollywood awards season also kicked off.

As the world‘s first large-scale international film conference with offline conferences this year, the annual conference has attracted widespread attention from all walks of life, and the total number of registered participants exceeded 500 (including online participation). Many of the guests attending the World Film Industry Conference are professors from well-known American film schools, Hollywood producers and directors. These included Elizabeth Daley, dean of the USC School of Film; Brian Kite, dean of the UCLA School of Film; Susan Rath, dean and executive vice president of the American Film Academy Kim, Hollywood Director Rob Minkoff, Former Oscar Chairman, Hollywood Film Producer Bill Mechanic, Hollywood Producer Omar Kaczmarczyk, Hollywood Producer Frederic Golchan, Hollywood Producer William Mundell, Hollywood Producer Filmmaker Arthur Sarkissian, Chinese director Sherwood Hu, seven-time Grammy Award winner Gordon Williams, former US BBC president, M2M founder and CEO Bill Hilary, World Film Industry Conference technology promotion Josie Liu, secretary-general of the center, Frederico Lapenda, chairman of the Beverly Hills Film Festival, cultural ambassador of the President of Brazil, Allen Yang, executive director of the FHL VIVE Augmented Reality Center of the EECS Department of the University of California, Berkeley, etc.