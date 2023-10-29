Home » Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Release from Jail: A Heartwarming Gift to the Dominican Republic Community
Entertainment

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Release from Jail: A Heartwarming Gift to the Dominican Republic Community

by admin
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Release from Jail: A Heartwarming Gift to the Dominican Republic Community

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was released last Tuesday, October 24, after spending nine days in jail. He was accused of beating two producers who worked with his partner, Yailin ‘The Most Viral’, in the Dominican Republic. The singer was handcuffed and taken to prison for investigations while he was staying in a humble hotel in the town of The Vega.

During his arrest, hundreds of fans gathered in the area to show their support for the artist. They assured him that everything would turn out well as he was put into the patrol car. Four days after being captured, Tekashi, of Mexican origin, expressed his gratitude to his fans through social media for their support and blessings. He especially thanked the Dominicans who followed the entire process firsthand. He promised to give a gift to all the residents of The Vega neighborhood on the same day he was released from jail.

In a message posted on Instagram, Tekashi wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has me in prayer. Dominican Republic, thank you for your support, I love you very much, I feel so happy seeing you in full support. The same day I get out of jail, I want to give you a little gift for the La Vega neighborhood.” He assured them that everything would be free and thanked them for their support, promising to return it.

After being released on parole by paying a large bail amount, Tekashi called on the vulnerable neighborhood of La Vega to join him on the special day. Videos on social media show Tekashi and Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ giving away money. In one of the clips, they are seen with a woman who was the first one to support Tekashi. He gave her a thousand dollars, appreciating her support and making it known that they were never with him for the money.

Excitedly, Tekashi said, “I love them, I love La Vega, I love the Dominican Republic for the support, love all of this. You know, they were there since six in the morning screaming.” He also gave $2,000 to an elderly woman who claimed to be carrying money from the USA to deliver to him. The rapper gave $100 to each boy and $2,000 to a girl diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

See also  Li Jingyu: How much do you know about the CCP factors behind Wang Xiaofei's divorce? | One in each table | Little Pink

The videos of their generosity went viral, spreading the message of Tekashi’s gratitude and the positive impact he aimed to make in the community.

You may also like

Spirit of the Stars Silent Party: Taylor Swift,...

Shein goes shopping: buys Missguided and confirms the...

Revival of the Original Coffee Drama ‘Hello! Tea...

ZUDZ releases ‘Yellow Chariot’ | Niche Music

Netflix Releases Terrifying Miniseries Based on Edgar Allan...

Interruptive disfluency according to Marco Giordano

Shenyin’s Text Adventure “Red and Lamp Both Have...

Scarlett Loving Brightening Shower Scrub Gives the Sensation...

Unpublished Claude Monet Painting from “Water Lilies” Series...

Halloween 2023, when is it celebrated and what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy