The time that we have to live brings with it a series of adverse circumstances that we have to go through and that are not to our liking. Circumstances that produce a stressful situation. And this leads us to experience a state of anxiety that can cause fear, restlessness and a lot of worry, especially in relation to what may happen in the future.

These concerns are well defined and refer to finances, work, health, marriage, family, children.

There is a biblical verse that says “Man worries in vain” (Psalm 39:6). It seems to me that, as the Holy Scriptures say, worrying is in vain; nothing is accomplished or resolved. It is drowning in a glass of water. Worrying has never solved problems. We cannot change the past, no matter how hard we try, let alone be able to control the future. Worrying, all it does is affect our life in the present time. It is useless, sick and unhealthy.

Worry often causes ulcers, headaches, and often insomnia. Plants and animals do not care; the only beings that care in God’s creation are people.

If there is something that we cannot change, it is useless to grieve over it. The more we meditate on what anguishes us, the bigger we will see the problem. I think a good way to avoid worry and try to make difficult situations change is to learn to trust God.

Psalm 23 says: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” If we believe in a God who is really going to take care of us, we don’t have to worry. The shepherd provides: he takes care of the food and the basic needs of his sheep. The shepherd protects: he defends his sheep against the harm that any enemy can do to him. The guiding shepherd: guides the sheep when they are confused and do not know which way to go. The pastor corrects: he solves any problem that arises.

If God is our shepherd, he will volunteer to help us and provide us with everything we really need. How can we not trust him? If we have difficult situations that we have to go through these days, we can totally rest in it without having to worry. He will provide. God bless you.

* Evangelical pastor, member of Comipaz

