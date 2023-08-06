THEOCRACY – Are now part of the Atomic Fire Records family

Progressive power metallers THEOCRACY have signed to Atomic Fire Records with their fifth studio album due out later this year.



Atomic Fire Records is proud to welcome Athens, GA based progressive power metallers THEOCRACY to its family of labels today. Founded in 2002 and playing majestic metal à la STRATOVARIUS, SONATA ARCTICA and SYMPHONY X, the band has since released four critically acclaimed records that have also rapidly grown their fan base. Signed to Atomic Fire Records, the quintet features Matt Smith (lead and backing vocals), Ernie Topran (drums), Jared Oldham (bass/backing vocals), Jonathan Hinds (guitar/backing vocals) and Taylor Washington (guitar/backing vocals). ready for the next big step!

Vocalist Matt Smith comments, “We’re really excited to be a part of the Atomic Fire Records family. When we first met, it became immediately clear that the label team sometimes includes loyal fans of our band and our music. This personal bond goes back to the pre-collaboration times and ultimately it was her, among other things, that made us want to join the label, not to mention their impressive roster , which also features some of our favorite bands. Our new disc is already in the starting blocks, which is why we will start right away. We are really looking forward to bringing not only this, but also everything that may follow afterwards, out into the world together!”

Atomic Fire Records A&R Markus Wosgien is delighted: “We are extremely happy to be able to welcome THEOCRACY. Their latest effort, »Ghost Ship«, is a power/progressive metal milestone that has literally been idling in my car for years – and still puts a big grin on my face time and time again. It’s just one of those records that I would take with me to the so often cited lonely island, because every time I listen to it it reminds me why I became a metalhead: the album is simply addictive. You just have to sing along and raise your fists. THEOCRACY’s music is truly touching and with their upcoming work they have raised the whole thing to a new level, whereby they by no means repeat themselves on this, but have enriched their sound in many different ways. The world can look forward to another album full of anthems, beauty and pure magic from THEOCRACY.”

THEOCRACY has been Matt Smith’s life’s work for over 20 years, creating not only a powerful legacy but also a back catalogue, which is also a retreat for him to breathe and develop his vision further.

“I really put a lot of energy and heart into the band,” emphasizes Smith. “Even when I was a kid I just wanted to write songs, so THEOCRACY has actually been around a lot longer than the release year of our first album would suggest. The band is my vehicle that has taken me to all corners of the world and made my wildest dreams come true: I was finally able to release my songs with them, for which I am eternally grateful.”

THEOCRACY’s fifth studio album will see the light of day later this year.

THEOCRACY live:

13.10.2023 DE Betzdorf – Loud And Proud Festival

THEOCRACY sind:

Matt Smith | main and backing vocals

Jonathan Hinds | guitar, backing vocals

TaylorWashington | guitar, backing vocals

Jared Oldham | Bass, Hintergrundgesang

Ernie Topran | Drums

