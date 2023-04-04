This Tuesday, April 4th, 16 years of the murder of the teacher Carlos Fuentealbafor this reason there are no classes in Neuquén schools. Also, from the ATEN union they called for a “march of dignity and memory” that will take place In the city center.

Fuentealba was assassinated by Corporal José Darío Poblete during a protest in little streama site that became an emblem for the demand for justice. In Neuquén capital the main event will take place, what is the march provincial. From the union of Education Workers of Neuquén, the CTA and Ctera called to meet on Tuesday at 11 at the monument to San Martin.

The teacher worked as a teacher of Cpem No. 69, a secondary school in the Cuenca XV neighborhood, and He was a chemical technician. Before there were worked in construction, in a juicer and in the post office.

Fuentealba was 41 years old when he was assassinated. He was shot with a short-range gas pistol. He was in the back of the Fiat 147 that withdrew from the demonstration, organized by the Aten union of which he was a member. He was transferred from Arroyito to the Castro Rendón hospital, located in the city of Neuquén, where he died.

March 16 The five former police chiefs– Carlos Zalazar, Moisés and Adolfo Soto, Mario Rinzafri and Jorge Garrido- who led the repression of April 4, 2007 that ended with the murder of teacher Carlos Fuentealba in Neuquén, were found responsible of the crime of abuse of authority. As regards the inspector commissioner Benito Matus, he was declared guilty of aggravated weapons abusebut cleared of minor injuries.

Days before the anniversary of the murder of Fuentealba, this Thursday, March 30, marked the 17th anniversary of the so-called “liberated zone” and the eviction of the teachers who were protesting at the access to the YPF refinery in Plaza Huinculfrom alleged workers of the construction union.

The lack of intervention of the provincial police that allowed the action was the reason for it to be called that. That day there was a concentration in the monument La Torre de YPF of the localityfrom 18.

The call is made by ATEN together with the CTA and Ctera.

