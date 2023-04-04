The Ilopango mayor’s office inaugurated this Monday the water court located in the Vía Vela park, a place recognized for receiving national and international tourists, where they can enjoy one of the most important tourist destinations in the country.

The mayor’s office has dedicated its efforts to improving the entire municipality and the water park located in Vía Vela, with the aim of guaranteeing healthy recreation among visitors during Holy Week.

Ilopango was recognized for years as one of the sanctuaries of the gangs, where pacts were made between the previous governments and the terrorists; however, it is now positioned as one of the most visited areas in the country,