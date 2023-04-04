Why did this tweet upset?

The trill shared by the official account of the Argentine club, Defensa y Justicia, at first glance seeks to highlight the history of the capital club they will face. “#CONMEBOLSudamericana2023 first scale: Millionaires” titled the team, accompanying this with a link that leads users to see historical data on the blues. However, what unleashed the fans’ discomfort was the photo used for that article and tweet, since it shows a panoramic view of the Bogotá stadium ‘El Campín’ with flags of the rival team of the Blues, the Santa Fe Independent.

Before the flags of the local rival of Millonarios and the alleged affront of the Argentines, the comments did not wait: “Get ready, you will face the fans with the best songs in Colombia, the fans with the best team and the region that exports the best players to the national team. I am a chicken”, “Please do not offend a champion”, “How are they going to put a photo of us with all the fans of the neighbor?”, “Ohhh a club with the name of the national police motto is “charging” us, how sad I feel”.

How do the rivals of the Colombians arrive in international tournaments?

Zero hour has arrived. Colombian clubs will have their participation in the two most important international club competitions on the continent. National, Pereira, DIM, Millionaires, Tolima and Santa Fe they will seek glory in international tournamentswhich has been elusive for the country since 2016, with the purslane team.

With the groups already defined and waiting for the initial whistle this Tuesday, the first date of each tournament is coming, where the group stage will have several surprises, due to the fact that there are rookie teams, such as Patronagewhich will face Atlético National and how Deportivo Pereirawhich will premiere before Colo Colo, in it Hernan Ramirez Villegas.

To find out what the teams will find in each international tournament, we will analyze each rival and how they get to the matchup for Libertadores and South Americanfor each Colombian team that will represent us on the continent.

Atlético Nacional will face Patronato in an international tournament

The debut of the Copa Libertadores champion in 2016, who returns to the tournament since his last participation in 2017, and will do so against the Patronato de Argentina, a team from the second division of Argentine soccer, which arrived for being champion of the cup of that country. Currently, he is in 11th position with 10 points and in his last game he won 1-0.

Deportivo Pereira debuts against Colo Colo in Libertadores

The current Colombian soccer champion will begin his international journey at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, against the sixth in the Chilean soccer standings, which won its match over the weekend, against Huachipato as a visitor.

Internacional, historic Brazilian, plays against DIM in Medellín

One of the champion teams of the Libertadores will premiere the DIM that had not reached the group stage since 2010, which had had other participations, but had been left out in the previous championship. The Brazilian team comes from being eliminated from the Gaucho Championship by penalties against Caixas, in the semifinals.

A rematch for Millionaires in international tournaments against Defense and Justice

The Albiazul team will face for the first time one of the teams that have already won this tournament, and that comes from a 0-0 draw, is in position 6, with 15 points in nine games.

For Tolima it is a separate case and they want to start well against Puerto Cabello

The Venezuelan team will receive a Deportes Tolima team that wants to show a better image, after a difficult start in 2023. It will do so against the soccer leader of the neighboring country, who has not lost a single game in the league and has 19 goals in favor and only one against.

Independiente Santa Fe will look for a new title in its debut against Goias

For the Bogotá team it will be a complicated start in Brazil, where they will face the finalist of the Goiano championship, which will seek to give their audience joy at the start of the South American Cup.