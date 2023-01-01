Once disassembled and loaded onto a truck, Silvia De Bon’s plane will return to Belluno. Meanwhile, the president of the Belluno Aero Club Arturo Dell’Oro, Luca Murer, also attended the recovery operations of the aircraft this morning on the Lagorai. “The plane was made safe and transported downstream by the firefighters,” says Vice President Davide Zampieri. “There our mechanics, coordinated by an inspector from ANSV, the national flight safety agency, began to disassemble it to be able to load it onto a truck and transport it to Belluno”. The operation will take the whole day, it is estimated that the plane will arrive in Belluno during the night. “In the coming days, the ANSV inspector will decide whether to disassemble parts of the plane and send them to a third-party workshop for possible checks”, continues Zampieri. It is difficult to say at the moment whether the Piper on which Silvia De Bon, her brother Mattia and his fiancée Giorgia were flying can be repaired: “Only once we have the plane here will we be able to evaluate its conditions, concludes Zampieri”.