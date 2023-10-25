There is a risk of continuous rain in these regions for three days – the weather service warns

The next few days will be very cloudy. Which regions are particularly affected – and where it will be really stormy.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there is a risk of continuous rain in southwest Germany from Wednesday to Friday – which can, however, be interrupted again and again by dry hours. On Tuesday evening, the DWD published a warning that can also be seen in the Nina warning app.

Large parts of Baden are affected from Lörrach in the south via Freiburg to Baden-Baden in the north as well as some western areas of Swabia in the Ländle. According to the DWD, rainfall amounts of between 35 and 50 liters per square meter are expected from Wednesday afternoon. In storage areas, even 70 liters per square meter should be possible during this period. The warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday night.

Weather in Baden-Württemberg in the coming days

Wednesday starts with a loose mix of sun and clouds before more and more rain clouds and thunderstorms move into the region as the day progresses. In Breisgau and the Neckar it will be up to 16 degrees, but at higher altitudes it will only be nine degrees.

According to the weather service, gusts of up to 65 km/h are possible in Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday afternoon on the ridges and summits of the Black Forest – on the Feldberg they are expected to be particularly severe with up to 100 km/h. They will be accompanied by some severe thunderstorms, which are expected to last until Thursday night.

On Thursday, many clouds will dominate the sky, accompanied again by rain. This lasts longer, especially in mountainous areas. The temperatures range between 11 degrees in the mountains and a pleasant 18 degrees in Breisgau. The wind blows moderately from the southwest, with fresh to strong gusts, which can even become stormy in the mountains. Heavy squalls are even possible on the Black Forest peaks.

On Friday night it will remain partly cloudy as the rain moves eastwards. Thunderstorms will occur again and again. Temperatures drop to 12 to 6 degrees. The wind remains strong, especially in the mountains and on the Black Forest peaks it can be stormy.

Saturday brings hardly any sunshine. Showers will be common but will gradually subside as the day progresses. The temperatures range between 9 degrees in the higher mountain areas and a pleasant 17 degrees in the southern Upper Rhine. It will probably be similar on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

X

