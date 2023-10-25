Home » PML-N workers fought among themselves, 2 injured
PML-N workers fought among themselves, 2 injured

Two workers were detained for fighting. File photo

Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 5:20 PM National

Islamabad: On the occasion of Nawaz Sharif’s appearance in Islamabad High Court, PML-N workers fought outside the court, two workers were injured and two workers were detained by the police.

Outside the Islamabad High Court, there was a fierce fight between the Muslim League (N) workers, in which the workers got into a fight after bitter words, beat each other and threw sticks at each other.

There are reports that a fight broke out between the workers from Gilgit and KP due to which at least two workers were injured. The police detained two workers for fighting.

