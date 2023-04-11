They confirmed that this Wednesday a new debate between the candidates for the mayor of Fernández Oro. As detailed, the seven candidates will participate and will be broadcast on social media. Last week a debate had already taken place that was broadcast by the municipality.

This Wednesday at 19 a new debate will be held between the candidates, they assured that they will not only be able to present on the main issues, but also they can ask each other questions. As happened in the debate held in Cipolletti.

It will be broadcast by different means of the city and radios.

Last week a debate had already taken place between the candidates, where they presented their proposals and ideas. Although no questions were asked.

It was broadcast on the Facebook page of the Fernández Oro municipality and was held in the cultural center of the city.

In this case, they did not inform the site where it will take place. Although they confirmed that it can be seen through the different media in the city.

In the debate will participate: Daniel Molina representing Primero Río Negro, ruben martinez representing Unity for Victory, Marcelo Laje representing Cambia Rio Negro, Ana Montoya representing Podemos Proyectar Río Negro, Gustavo Amati representing Together We Are Río Negro, Christian Artero representing the Golden Front and michael padua representing Popular Unity.

