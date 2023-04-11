Home Business People – News: Michael Jordan basketball shoes at auction for record sum
Record total for Michael Jordan shoes Image: AFP

A pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s shoes fetched a record $2.2 million at auction. These are ‘the most expensive sports shoes ever sold’.

A pair of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s shoes fetched a record $2.2 million at auction. Sotheby’s auction house said after Tuesday’s auction that these are “the most expensive sports shoes ever sold.” The sports star wore the black and red “Bred” Air Jordan 13s during the 1998 NBA Finals series, where he won his sixth and final championship.

With the price achieved, Jordan underscored his status as the sports “auction king”. The now 60-year-old broke his own previous record for shoes, which he set in 2021 with $1.4 million. In addition, Jordan set the auction record for a worn sports jersey in September last year. The red jersey of his team Chicago Bulls with the number 23 was auctioned for $10.1 million.

