Japan, tomorrow. A government program, Plan 75, aims to stem what has now become a national emergency: the aging of the population. On the one hand, the public costs of welfare. On the other hand, the possibility for the elderly to resort to state euthanasia in exchange for logistical and financial support. Live or die is not an ethical dilemma: it’s a matter of bureaucracy. Just be 75 years old…

Following Michi, an old woman just trying to get by, Hiromu, a program salesman, and Maria, a Filipina nurse, Chie Hayakawa gracefully and naturally paints a rigorous social drama where dystopia and realism, moral inquiry and civil reflection converge . Plan 75 sees the eternal talent of Chieko Baisho sparkle in the role of Michi: symbol of an old Japan that tries to resist the shocks of time and modernity.

Plan 75presented at 75th Cannes Film Festival (special mention Caméra d’Or) and al 40th Turin Film Festivalis the Japanese director’s powerful debut Chie Hayakawa e will be released in Italian cinemas on May 11th under the banner of Tucker Film.

Chie Hayakawa e Chieko Baisho will present the film in Udine on Wednesday April 26th in the context of 25° Far East Film Festival where the Japanese actress and singer Chieko Baisho will receive the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement. The director Chie Hayakawa will present the film to the Milanese public as a preview Friday 28 April, 8.30 pm at Anteo Palazzo del Cinema.