In 2020, it was Kalný who was the last Czech representative in the men’s individual equipment finals at the EC, when he finished fifth on the vault. The 23-year-old Sliž will have a chance to imitate his result at that time. Already advancing to the final is Sliž’s greatest success at the top event.

As a specialist, Sliž started outside the Czech team, which, consisting of Kalný, Daniel Bago, Jack Gagamov, Daniel Radovesnický and Martin Pospíšil, took 24th place. In the team competition, this phase has already decided the medalists. The Italians won the title ahead of home team Turkey and Great Britain.

Bago and Radovesnicý completed the complete hexaathlon in the qualification from the Czech representatives. At 49th and 70th place, even in the reduced order, they were far from progressing to the final twenty-four, where each country can have a maximum of two competitors.

Women’s qualification is on the program for the EC on Wednesday. The Czech team of Soňa Artamonová, Eliška Drncová, Dominika Ponížilová, Lucie Trnková and Alice Vlková, whose substitute is Klára Peterková, will aim for 13th place. This would ensure the Czech team’s participation in the autumn world championships in Antwerp.

European Gymnastics Championships in Antalya (Turkey):
Men – teams:
1. Italy (Abbadini, Macchiati, Casali, Lodadio, Levantesi) 249,526 b.
2. Turkey 248,262
3. Britain 246,961
4. Switzerland 246,329
5. Germany 244,529
6. Spain 243,629
24. Czech Republic (KALNÝ, BAGO, GAGAMOV, RADOVESNICKÝ, POSPIŠIL) 225,594
