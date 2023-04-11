10
(ANSA) – RAVENNA, APRIL 11 – The singer Laura Pausini has announced, through social media, that the gathering of her fan club will be held on Saturday 17 June from 6 pm at the Solarolo sports field, the municipality in the province of Ravenna of which she is originally from and where she recently got married. The event, called ‘Launatici’, will be free for club members. And it will serve as the zero date for the tour starting at the end of June.
In Solarolo there should also be a second date dedicated to his fellow citizens. (HANDLE).
