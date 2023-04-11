Home News Laura Pausini gathers fans in her Solarolo – Emilia-Romagna
News

Laura Pausini gathers fans in her Solarolo – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
Laura Pausini gathers fans in her Solarolo – Emilia-Romagna

The appointment in June at the municipal stadium of the town

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RAVENNA, APRIL 11 – The singer Laura Pausini has announced, through social media, that the gathering of her fan club will be held on Saturday 17 June from 6 pm at the Solarolo sports field, the municipality in the province of Ravenna of which she is originally from and where she recently got married. The event, called ‘Launatici’, will be free for club members. And it will serve as the zero date for the tour starting at the end of June.

In Solarolo there should also be a second date dedicated to his fellow citizens. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy