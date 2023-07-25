They accused a man who tried to murder another by setting him on fire in the street

A violent episode took place in the province of Salta. A man was charged after trying to murder another by setting him on fire in the middle of a public road. The victim remains in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the crime of “attempted homicide”, Verónica Simesen de Bielke, criminal prosecutor of the Serious Attacks against Persons Unit, on duty.

During his accusation, the man was accompanied by his official defender and, after hearing the news, he chose not to give a statement. The Prosecutor’s Office requested the intervening Guarantee Court for his preventive detention because he has a conviction record.

According to witnesses to the event, which occurred on Sunday morning, and the analysis of security cameras, the staff of the UGAP Investigation Unit identified the defendant as the person who had a fight with the victim on public roads and set her on fire.

The victim was assisted by other people who were at the scene and later taken to the San Bernardo hospital. There he is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis, due to the seriousness of the burns suffered on his body, which put his life at risk.

It happened at the intersection of Avenida Talavera and Calle Richeri, in the vicinity of the La2 bus terminal.

Police officers who arrived at the scene observed a man helping another individual who was with a naked torso and visible burns, for which they requested the assistance of Samec, for the transfer of the injured person to the hospital.

The prosecutor immediately ordered a series of procedures to proceed with the identification of the victim, the preservation of the scene of the event, the taking of witness statements and the survey of security cameras.

From the San Bernardo Hospital, the patient was diagnosed with third-degree burns, for which he was given mechanical respiratory assistance, being admitted to the shock room of the guard.

With information from Agencia Télam

