Home » They arrest a drunk driver who shot several people in La Unión – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They arrest a drunk driver who shot several people in La Unión – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 2

Through social networks, I circulate a video where a drunk driver is observed shooting several people and hitting other vehicles.

Quick police action allowed the capture of José Antonio Guevara, who is responsible for this event that occurred in Santa Rosa de Lima, La Unión.

According to the Police Corporation, this subject was driving while intoxicated.

Now, he will be referred to the corresponding courts to answer to justice for his actions.

“We are not going to tolerate any type of violence,” the authorities reiterated.

See also  Cybersecurity, green light from the CDM to the new agency for security against cyber threats

You may also like

Democratic Center delivered endorsements in Casanare to candidates...

Heavenly bread. Maria Lai on display in Rieti...

“The Court of Accounts cannot continue to be...

Alert for possible explosive device in the seventh...

Mediterranean University – Primary Education Sciences 2023/2024

Subjects linked to drug trafficking will continue in...

Grupo Asur Acquires 25% Stake in Bávaro International...

Spain, Conte: “Sound defeat for Meloni’s friends, good...

El Salvador will receive more than 75,000 foreign...

At the new headquarters of Sisbén Valledupar they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy