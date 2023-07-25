They arrest a drunk driver who shot several people in La Unión – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 2

Through social networks, I circulate a video where a drunk driver is observed shooting several people and hitting other vehicles.

Quick police action allowed the capture of José Antonio Guevara, who is responsible for this event that occurred in Santa Rosa de Lima, La Unión.

According to the Police Corporation, this subject was driving while intoxicated.

Now, he will be referred to the corresponding courts to answer to justice for his actions.

“We are not going to tolerate any type of violence,” the authorities reiterated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

