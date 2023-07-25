The 5 best 3D printers for beginners in 2023

By TECHBOOK | Jul 24, 2023 at 6:52 p.m

3D printers have been in use for more than 30 years and are particularly popular in industry due to the wide range of possible applications. In the meantime there are also qualitative and yet affordable 3D printers for private use. You can find out which devices are particularly suitable as entry-level devices in our guide.

Printing technology, printing material and the software are decisive factors in how quickly you can get to grips with the new device and whether it is the right one for your own needs. Some printing techniques require more post-processing, others less. The possibility of using different inexpensive materials is also part of the simplest possible handling. We present 3D printers that convince every budding technology enthusiast.

A 3D printer for beginners should be able to do this

Depending on which technology is used with the respective 3D printer, you have to be prepared for different printing processes: The products from printers that print with filament are manufactured quickly and are relatively stable. Since individual print layers are visible with them, they usually require post-processing. SLA and resin printers work with resin, their prints look as if they were cast. On average, less post-processing is necessary here, but a subsequent treatment with a solvent and some cleaning up work. In addition, the results show a high level of detail, but are relatively unstable.

When it comes to handling, the 3D printers differ with various connection options and displays. Whether with a practical LCD touchscreen, control using end devices connected via WLAN or navigation via the folder structure on a USB stick – saving and retrieving print samples should work perfectly.

The print quality, on the other hand, depends on several factors. So it is important when buying to pay attention to the layer height specified. The lower the height of each layer, the more even the print will be at the end. As a guideline: Individual layers below 0.1 millimeters in height can no longer be seen with the naked eye. Printing speed is also important. Filament printers are usually quite fast for individual objects and can now easily reach 50 mm/s (millimeters per second) or more. The advantage of resin printers is that several individual parts can be printed at the same time, since each layer has a fixed exposure time. Another important factor is the positioning accuracy – the higher, the better the print result in the end.

Also interesting: The most economical inkjet printers in comparison

The best models in comparison

In our list we have collected five 3D printers that do not fall short in any of the important factors and are particularly suitable for beginners. But even advanced users can’t go wrong with the devices mentioned.

Creality Ender-3 S1 3D Printer

This 3D printer can offer flexibility with its compatibility with multiple filament categories. TPU, ABS, PLA or PETG can be printed. Users praise the high level of accuracy that can be achieved with the automatic CR-Touch bed leveling. The precision of the model printing is increased by double Z-axis lead screws. The device is easy to use thanks to a brand new U1 interface.

Creality Ender-3 S1 Product type3D printer technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Print speedNo details Print materialsTPU, PLA, PETG, ABS Filament diameter1.75 mm Print area220 x 220 x 270 mm Nozzle diameterNo details Display typeLC display ConnectionsWLAN Supported operating systemsWindows, macOS Dimensions (W × D × H)22 x 22 x 27 cm Weight21 kg ColourBlack Scope of deliveryPower supply unit, user manual

Advantages

Interface is preset a large number of consumables are supported works very quietly printing platform consists of PC spring steel

Disadvantages

Defects in the pre-assembled printing table and drive are recognizable less suitable for professional use.

Weedo Tina2S

The Weedo mini 3D printer is particularly suitable for children and beginners with little space. In addition, it is also an investment in terms of price, which is just about suitable as a Christmas or birthday present. The print quality is solid – if you make some adjustments here and there, you will get good results. On the other hand, the Weedo Tina2S is comparatively small and, at 40 millimeters per second, also rather slow. It is not suitable for larger and very ambitious projects – for starters, however, it is a good choice.

Weedo Tina2S Product type3D printer technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Printing speed40 mm/s Printing materialsPLA filament diameter1.75 mm Printing area100 x 105 x 100 mm Nozzle diameter0.4 mm Display typeLCD touch display ConnectionsUSB, SD card, WLAN Supported operating systemsAndroid, iOS, Windows, macOS Dimensions (W × D × H)20 x 20 x 26 cm Weight4.6 kg ColorsBlack Scope of deliveryNetwork part, user manual

Advantages

easily replaceable nozzle magnetic heated pressure plate simple step-by-step instructions

Disadvantages

rather small print area

Also interesting: The best multifunction printers with WLAN in comparison

Qidi Tech X-Plus II

3D printing with the Qidi Tech X-Plus II is guaranteed to work, even if you have never operated a 3D printer. Handling is particularly easy, but the results are all the more impressive. The printed products made of filament hardly need any post-processing, if at all. Even with the standard setting, no plastic threads and hardly any layers can be seen. The device also allows manual fine tuning for even more delicate results. The design has been thought through down to the smallest detail: the housing is robust and durable. In addition, the pressure board is made of coated, magnetic material, offers optimal support and can be removed for cleaning. The printed products are simply peeled off after cooling. Rear fans ensure that the printer does not overheat even during prolonged operation.

Qidi Tech X-Plus II Product type3D printer technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Print speed100 mm/s Print materialsTPU, PLA, ABS, nylon, carbon fiber, PC Filament diameter1.75 mm Print area260 × 200 × 200 mm Nozzle diameter0.4 mm Display typeLC touch display ConnectionsWLAN, USB Supported operating systemsWindows, macOS Dimensions (W × D × H)20 × 20 × 27 cm Weight22 kg ColourBlack Scope of deliveryPower adapter, user manual

Advantages

Fully assembled, ready to use Very good equipment Impressive print quality Quiet operating noise Secure, closed printing room

Disadvantages

relatively heavy case

Also of interest to our colleagues from myHOMEBOOK: How can 3D printers be used sensibly in the home?

Elegoo Saturn 2

Manufacturer Elegoo is a bit taciturn when it comes to the technical details of its 3D printer: printing materials, connections, nozzle diameter – buyers therefore need a little trust in the device. In customer reviews, however, the Saturn 2 comes off very well. The precise 8K print result is particularly convincing. The medium-sized pressure range, the manageable setup and the integrated air filter are particularly suitable for beginners. It filters bad odors and potentially unhealthy substances during printing.

Elegoo Saturn 2 Product type3D printer technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Printing speed30-70 mm/s Printing materialsNo specification Filament diameter1.75 mm Print area219 x 123 x 250 mm Nozzle diameterNo specification Display typeLC display ConnectionsNo specification Supported operating systemsAndroid, iOS Dimensions (W × D × H)28 x 24 x 44.6 cm Weight14.9 kg ColorsBlack Scope of deliveryPower supply unit, resin tank

Advantages

particularly precise pressure with air purifier against odors

Disadvantages

slightly smaller print volume

Anycubic Kobra 3D-Drucker

The Anycubic Kobra 3D printer stands out from its competitors with its proprietary LeviQ feature. Unevenness of the heated print bed can be automatically compensated by the feature. Due to the improved success rate when printing, the device can also be recommended for beginners. The printing speed of 180 mm/s is also well above the industry average. The models adhere reliably to a magnetic spring steel print bed. The installation of the device should be completed in ten minutes.

Anycubic Kobra 3D printer Product type3D printer technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Printing speed180 mm/s Printing materialsPLA, ABS, PETG, TPU, Wood Filament diameter1.75 mm Printing area220 x 220 x 250 mm Nozzle diameter0.4 mm Display typeLCD display ConnectionsWLAN, USB Supported operating systemsWindows, macOS Dimensions (W × D × H)48.6 x 48.6 x 43 cm Weight7 kg ColoursBlack Included in deliveryPower adaptor, user manual

Advantages

automatic detection of bumps with 25 instead of 16 points works with a print speed of 180 mm/s up to 167 percent faster than competing products precise feed possible thanks to integrated extruder with direct drive excellent adhesion of the print bed

Disadvantages

Sensor for auto leveling needs to be readjusted

More buying guides at TECHBOOK

Conclusion on the best 3D printers for beginners

Unfortunately, 3D printers are a rather expensive affair – but they can also be a great hobby that brings a lot of fun for years. If you look around a bit, you will also find very solid models for well under 500 euros – such as the 3D printer from Anycubic or the absolute entry-level model from Weedo. It is particularly high-quality and rather expensive with high-quality printers such as the Qidi Tech X-Plus II and the Elegoo Saturn 2. Those interested will find the golden mean with models such as the Creality Ender-3 S1 3D printer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

