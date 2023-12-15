Home » They are looking in San Francisco for the winner of one and a half million pesos
A San Francisco betting agency launched a search for a bettor who won a prize that, despite not being one of the juiciest, is important for this time of the year and the country.

From the kiosk located on the corner of Caseros and Bv. Sáenz Peña, indicated that it is a cardboard that was drawn last Sunday, December 10.

In the event that this person appears, around one and a half million pesos will be made. The bettor has time to appear until December 28.

Isolina, the owner of the agency, indicated that she spoke with several people who usually play at her kiosk, which has been around for four decades. However, she still hasn’t found the lucky one.

