Two Al Jazeera journalists were injured in a missile strike in Gaza

Al Jazeera journalists Wael Al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa were injured on Friday by a missile fired by a drone in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to what their colleague reported.

Heba Akila, who was also reporting live from another location in Khan Yunis, told the channel’s live broadcast that Al-Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was receiving treatment, while Abu Daqqa’s whereabouts were not known.

Wael Al-Dahdouh lost 12 members of his family as a result of the Israeli bombing of Gaza, including his wife and two of his children.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 18,787 martyrs and 50,897 injured since October 7.

