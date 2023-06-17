They arrested one of the fugitives for the murder in San Antonio de Padua

They captured one of the fugitives with a national and international arrest warrant for the crime of Gabriel Izzohe merchant murdered in the Buenos Aires town of San Antonio de Padua on June 9. Gustavo Damián Potenza was arrested in Pontevedra, Merlo.

Potenza was found in one of the raids carried out by the Buenos Aires Police in a field located at the crossroads of Rodo and Gibraltar in Merlo. The detainee was now at the disposal of the prosecutor in the Claudio Oviedo case.

After finding the fugitive, the operation continued to try to locate the other two suspectsDiego Eduardo Correa and Gustavo Julio Alberto Mac Dougall, who also have a national and international arrest warrant.

While the other detainee, Walter Rodriguez Sierraknown as “The Uruguayan“, he expanded his investigative statement before the prosecutor in which he insisted that he was innocent. Sierra was transferred from the cell in which he was staying in the Morón Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI) to the Oviedo prosecutor’s office to expand the investigation.

After declaring, the defendant decompensated and was transferred to the Sanatorio de Oeste de Ituzaingó, where he was treated and, once stabilized, was taken back to his place of detention.

Rodríguez Sierra had worked since 2015 as a street manager in charge of electoral campaigns for Together for Change in Morín during the administration of Ramiro Tagliaferro, he worked as a driver for a government secretary.

How is Gabriel Izzo’s wife?

Izzo’s widow is in very delicate state after suffering sharp injuries to his bodyHe also lost his right eyeball as a result of a stab wound.

“He is still serious but stable. We are waiting for him to recover and come out little by little,” said Adolfo Petinari, brother of the injured woman, to telam.

The crime of Gabriel Izzo in San Antonio de Padua

Izzo, 58 years old, owner of a sawmill in the western suburbs, was murdered on Friday, June 9, during the early hours of the morning at his home in San Antonio de Padua, in the Merlo district, by at least four criminals who entered the house for the purpose of robbery and who also injured his wife.

The event occurred in the house located at 1000 Italia Street, owned by Pedro Petinari, a renowned businessman in the area who passed away a few years ago, and Petinari’s wife, Silvana’s mother, was also in the house.

After the crime, the injured woman was rushed to a local hospital, while the criminals fled in a gray Volkswagen Gol.

Pedro Petinari, father-in-law of the fatal victim, was engaged in the manufacture of trailers, dump trucks and semi-trailers, in the Merlo district.

