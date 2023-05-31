They ask for 7 years in prison for the prosecutor accused of providing protection to a drug gang in Bahía Blanca

And Prosecutor requested today a sentence of 7 years in prison for a colleague who worked in the Federal Attorney General’s Office of Bahía Blanca accused of protecting a drug gang that his nephew was allegedly part of, judicial sources reported.

This is the federal prosecutor Gabriel González Da Silva, who formulated the request against Alejandro Salvador Cantaro, in the framework of the arguments carried out for more than seven hours before the Federal Oral Court of Bahía Blanca.

The hearing was held in person and online before the Court made up of judges Ernesto Sebastián, Alejandro Silva and Simón Bracco.

Before the judges, the prosecutor González Da Silva requested that Cantaro be sentenced as a necessary participant criminally responsible for the “crime of drug trafficking, in the modality of commercializationaggravated by his status as a public official in charge of the prevention or prosecution of the crimes provided for in Law 23,737 on narcotics.”

In this context, the prosecutor requested that “at the time the sentence is applied, he is sentenced to 7 years in prison, legal accessories and costs, the absolute disqualification and in a complementary way special disqualification of 10 years to exercise any type of public position or function.

The prosecutor also requested the confiscation of all seized items in the performances and a Peugeot car owned by Cantaro and that for Da Silva “was used to sell narcotics.”

What did the prosecutor accused of Bahía Blanca do?

Cantaro, who is currently on leave, was attributed in the framework of the investigation of having helped his nephew Sebastián Gauna San Millán and others to evade investigations between March 22, 2017 and April 14, 2018.

According to the spokesmen, Cantaro was mentioned in different wiretapsamong which there were conversations with at least two people, including a nephew.

In it case «Synthetic Drugs II» More than a hundred doses of compacted cocaine, 1,500 seeds and five marijuana plants were seized, among other elements.

In this case, seven people have already been sentenced to between 4 years and 4 years and 8 months in prison for the crime of drug trafficking in the commercial modality.

As indicated, after a quarter intermission the Court will resume the debate next Monday with the argument of the two defense lawyers of Cantaro.



