They call for a march six months after the Gatica crime in a Cipolletti police station

From the Multisector of Cipolletti called on the community to leave this monday 10 in memory of Jorge Gatica (36), the man who was arrested for stealing some sausages from a pantry in the Anai Mapu neighborhood, and two hours later passed away inside the police station 45 as a result of the beatings that the police officers gave him of the unit.

Six months after the murder of Jorge Gatica at the 45th police stationthe Multisector of Cipolletti will accompany the family by Jorge Gatica in a new request for justice.

The march this will be done Monday at 3:00 p.m. in Raúl Alfonsín square United Nations and Circunvalación.

On Monday, January 9, Jorge Gatica was delayed for background checks, hours later he was found dead inside the 45th police station. During the arrest in the Anai Mapu neighborhood, he was taken to the local Cipolletti hospital, but he did not present the injuries that the forensic doctors discovered. at the autopsy. That is one of the main points that the family made for the investigation.

In addition, prosecutors Gustavo Herrera and Juan Pablo Escalada They affirmed that the arrest took place without the intervention of judicial authorities of the criminal or contraventional jurisdiction.

According to lawsuit hypothesis “one is being investigated torture followed by death, or the death of a subject caused by a public force official. Whatever the case, the people who intervened have to have life imprisonment”, said the lawyer Rubén Antiguala.

In this case, the lawyer stated that he will go against the same security forces to verify that there was mistreatment and violence by the police, also that human rights treaties and conventions were violated.

Jorge Gatica’s crime: what the family said about the crime

The victim’s father David Gatica declared that his son died as a result of beatings caused by the police officers. He said that inside the police station “they kicked him to death, his lungs, ears and body were hurt, he was unrecognizable when we saw him,” he said.

According to the doctor who treated him on his first visit to the Cipolletti health center, “the wounds did not need further treatment, nor did they require the interventions of other professionals”, for this reason the man was transferred to unit 45 where hours later passed away.

The father explained that He found out that his son was delayed when a patrolman approached his home Tuesday morning, approximately 3, to inform him that his son had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and that he was at the local hospital. Upon arrival at the medical center, the man learned that his son had passed away.

The preliminary autopsy report described a series of injuries that the victim had in different parts of the body. They confirmed that death was the result of internal hepatic hemorrhage caused by multiple rib fractures.

Five police officers were arrested for the crime: Gastón Moraga, Walter Carrizo, Jorge Sosa and Alcides Quintrel- and a woman, Andrea del Carmen Henríquez, the troops they integrated the guard of the 45° police station during the hours he was detained kitten.





