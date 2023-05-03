They claim in the streets for the construction of a building for their secondary school in Neuquén

A group of students and teachers from CPEM 76 in the Huiliches neighborhood of Neuquén express themselves on public roads as part of the claim to build the school building. The institution is 19 years old and quickly exceeded its enrollment, so for a long time it must divide the student body into different buildings.

The demonstration started around 19 of this Tuesday at the crossroads between Huilén and Quilca streets where is the original establishment.

Brenda León, a teacher at CPEM 76 spoke with RÍO NEGRO and explained that there is general fatigue in the educational community, andbecause in some cases they have to study subjects 10 blocks from the building.

“Students have to attend other borrowed establishments, such as School 196, which is a primary school during the day, there are 24 courses that the CPEM has”counted.

He also explained that another of the claims has to do with security. “The boys are afraid to cross some sectors to study their subjects, because there is no light”reported.

The measure continued with an assembly between teachers to determine the steps to follow in the claim. In it, it was coordinated to go to the Provincial Education Council this Wednesday to reinforce the request and accompany the claims of other schools in the west such as CPEM 69, 40 and 70.

News in development.

