They denounce that the Children’s Hospital of La Plata is going through “a crisis never seen before”

The Children’s Hospital of La Plata “is going through an institutional crisis never seen before”according to an authoritative voice on the subject: the head of the medical clinic service and president of the Association of Professionals of that care center, doctor Zulma Fernandez

“50 professionals from 11 specialties left, and the reason is mainly due to salaries. Care continues to be provided, but the salaries are terrible,” Fernández graphed in dialogue with One of these daysthe program that leads George Pizarro in Radio Rivadavia.

Along these lines, to explain the serious crisis that health workers are going through at the La Plata hospital, Fernández said that “a professional entering the career, with 36 hours, charges 210,000 pocket pesos, but if you cross the highway, the salary It’s double. So people leave us…”.

“We are short-staffed and we give our all, but for example, of the 350 people working there in the glory days, today we have 200. This shrinking and the flight of specialists lowers the complexity“Added the head of the local medical clinic service.

The health system facing future crises

On the other hand, in relation to the number of reported cases of bronchiolitis in minors in these weeks, Fernández specified that “For us, bronchiolitis at this time of year is not new, although respiratory diseases in a context like the one I am telling you about, gives it a serious framework.”

Likewise, the professional insisted that the situation keeps the workers “distressed and worried” and concluded: “This is the house of a lifetime, where the teachers trained us. If the people who are trained are a qualified resource and when the time comes they don’t take charge, we can’t be anyone’s teacher.”

