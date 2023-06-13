They denounced malpractice and request measures to stop the damage to a girl

“Spastic tetraparesis, global organic brain damage with severe cognitive impairment, aphasia, sphincter incontinence and digestive disorders”. This is the clinical picture of Fiorella, a 15-year-old girl from Ingeniero Huergo, whose family awaits a response from the Justice, to prevent their state of health from worsening.

The ordeal for Fiorella’s parents and sisters began in 2016, within the framework of a scheduled trauma surgery in Roca, from the aftermath left by a sinister road that the little girl had suffered.

According to the complaint filed in 2019, During this procedure, all the necessary precautions and security measures would not have been taken.s to react in time to hemorrhagic hypovolemic shock, which would have been caused by intraoperative vascular injury.

The four “It constitutes a neurological and organic sequel produced by a cerebral hypoxic encephalopathy that has a direct causal relationship with cardiac arrest as a consequence of a hemorrhagic hypovolemic shock caused by an intraoperative vascular lesion, which occurred during the intervention”, supports one of the official expertise carried out in the framework of the judicial investigation.

This initial analysis determined that “the existence of the elements of medical guilt of the professionals who have assisted in the Fiorella operation arises…, for acting with negligence, incompetence, imprudence and non-observance of the regulations and duties under his charge”.

And later, at Judge Verónica Hernández’s request for the Forensic Investigation Corps of the Judiciary (CIF) to intervene, another report indicated that “Taking into account everything extracted from the analysis of the documentation, the reason why such a severe morbid state occurred is not understood.”

“We understand that, if all the appropriate intraoperative safety procedures have been followed, as reflected in all the documentation that has been able to be analysed, this high-risk situation for Fiorella’s life, or with a high chance of generating profoundly disabling sequelae, should not have happened”, they added from the CIF.

The effects for the family that denounced malpractice

Based on this scenario, with two expert reports indicating medical responsibility in the girl’s current state of health, Fiorella’s family filed a preventive action of damages, which is a kind of precautionary measure, so that they urgently provide permanent assistance from people trained to care for third parties.

as he could know BLACK RIVER Journalthe minor remains in the care of her father and her brothers, within the framework of a high stress situationwhich negatively affected the entire family environment.

The proposal, presented with the sponsorship of the lawyer Ariel Balladini, also stressed the need to have fundamental elements to prevent Fiorella’s condition from worsening while the case is awaited for the resolution of the merits.

That means an orthopedic bed, suitable wheelchair, neurokinesic treatment, specialized medical assistance and other orthotic elements whose need was indicated by a kinesiological expertise requested by Civil Court 9.



