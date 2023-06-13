Apple Watch Alternatives: These smartwatches are cheaper

PR/Business Insider

The Apple Watches are – especially for Apple fans – the measure of all things when it comes to intelligent everyday helpers on the wrist. Fitness tracking, contactless payment, smartphone control and more: all of this is possible with the current models. For the Apple Watch Series 8, however, you also put at least 400.00 euros on the table. There are cheaper alternatives with similar functions from Garmin, Google and Co. Our favourite: The Garmin Venu 2 Plus with numerous fitness functions. Here you can buy them directly from Media Markt for EUR 349.00*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The Apple Watch Series 8 costs at least 400.00 euros in the smallest configuration. That’s a lot of money for a watch – and the price increases depending on the features, for example a stainless steel case or the LTE module. You don’t want to spend quite that much money and still don’t want to do without the useful functions? Whether for iPhone users or users of other smartphones – these smartwatches are cheaper alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best alternative for athletes

If you particularly value the fitness features of a smartwatch, then the Garmin Venu 2 Plus* may be the best Apple Watch alternative for you. In a comparison by Stiftung Warentest, it came in second with a rating of 1.7 (“good”) – right behind the Apple Watch Series 8 (final score: 1.6). In the “Fitness Functions” subcategory, the Garmin model even performed best of all the watches. The very precise measured values ​​of the pedometer, the distance measurement and the heart rate measurement were convincing. Over 25 sports programs are pre-installed and allow you to closely monitor your performance. Animated workouts and training plans are also available directly on your wrist.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus – WLAN smartwatch with numerous fitness and health features – 349.00 euros at Media Markt* Housing: 43 millimeters, stainless steel, gorilla glass

Display: AMOLED

battery life: up to nine days

interfaces: WLAN, Bluetooth, ANT+

Features: GPS, waterproof up to 50 meters, SpO2 measurement, heart rate measurement, sleep and activity tracking, telephony and voice assistance (via Bluetooth), contactless payment

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary See also Lessons: If the brain waves oscillate synchronously, students learn better

The manufacturer states the battery life as up to nine days – depending on use, of course. At Stiftung Warentest, the model lasted around 21 hours with the training mode switched on. Compared to the other models, this is a solid value.

read too According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best smartwatches of 2023

Inexpensive model with LTE connection for everyday use: Huawei Watch 3

The Huawei Watch 3* comes with an eSIM function, a microphone and speakers: If the smartphone stays at home, you can still make calls, chat and surf the web. To do this, you have to activate the eSIM in your mobile phone contract, because the watch does not have its own card slot. The control is not only via the bright touch display, but – similar to the Apple Watch – also via the crown on the side of the case.

This watch scores with a bright display, a long-lasting battery and simple operation. One drawback is the well-known Huawei problem: no Google services are available. Features such as navigation, language assistance or contactless payment are possible with apps from the manufacturer or third-party providers, but they have to give up a bit in terms of functionality.

Huawei Watch 3 – Smartwatch with eSIM – 239.00 euros at Saturn* Housing: 46 mm, stainless steel

Display: OLED

battery life: up to 14 days

interfaces: WLAN (nur 2,4 GHz), Bluetooth, NFC, LTE

Features: GPS, waterproof up to 50 meters, heart rate measurement, SpO2 measurement, sleep and activity tracking, telephony, voice assistant

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Google Pixel Watch: Apple Watch alternative for Android users

In autumn 2022, the manufacturer Google also entered the smartwatch market. The Pixel Watch* is the best Android alternative to the Apple Watch if the communication features are important to you. Just like the Huawei watch, it has an LTE connection. In addition, the 32 gigabyte memory offers enough space for downloaded music or other files. The Google operating system allows access to services such as Google Maps or Google Wallet.

The RRP for the smartwatch with LTE module is 429.00 euros, but you can get it much cheaper from some online retailers. For example, Tink has a great deal on the bundle of Google Pixel Watch and matching Google Pixel Buds Pro. Instead of a total of 648.00 euros, you pay 589.95 euros for the set – and thus save eight percent. If you can do without the headphones, you will find them on Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch – LTE smartwatch including Google Pixel Buds Pro – 589.95 instead of 648.00 euros at Tink* Housing: 41 millimeters, stainless steel, gorilla glass

Display: AMOLED

battery life: around a day

interfaces: WLAN, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE

Features: GPS, waterproof up to 50 meters, 32 gigabyte flash memory, SpO2 measurement, heart rate measurement, loudspeaker, microphone

savings: 58.05 euros (eight percent)

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Buy Google Pixel Watch for 355.99 euros from Amazon *

For comparison: The Apple Watch Series 8 in the version with an LTE module costs from EUR 530.00 upwards. However, the Google Pixel Watch can only be connected to Pixel and Android smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher. If you have an iPhone, you cannot connect the watch to your cell phone.

Save on the Apple Watch Series 8: Here’s how

If you don’t want to do without the Apple original despite good alternatives, you can save a few euros – in the re-store on Ebay*. Here you can get brand new goods at a discount. The models are returns or exhibits with slight signs of wear or without the original packaging. Otherwise, the models have been technically checked and work perfectly.

For example, the new Apple Watch Series 8 with a 41 mm case and LTE module costs around EUR 539.00. You currently pay 502.40 euros on Ebay for a refurbished model.

See also "Dragon Doctrine 2" Producer Reveals Game Summary and More Details | 4Gamers Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular – Refurbished Smartwatch with slight signs of wear – 502.40 instead of 539.00 euros on Ebay * Housing: 41 Millimeter, Aluminium, Ion-X-Glas

Display: OLED

battery life: up to 18 hours

interfaces: WLAN, Bluetooth, LTE

Features: GPS, waterproof up to 50 meters, SpO2 measurement, heart rate measurement with ECG, thermometer, sleep and activity tracking, telephony and voice assistance, contactless payment

Notice: Price and availability in the shop may vary

If you enter the code “PROMORESTORE23” in the shopping cart, you save another 50.00 euros – a bargain! This offer is valid until June 14, 2023.

read too Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro or Apple Watch Pro? A comparison of the two premium smartwatches

Conclusion: These Apple Watch alternatives cost less

The fact is: The Apple Watch is the best all-rounder among smartwatches and leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to functionality – at least for iOS devices. If a special feature is particularly important to you, such as fitness tracking or suitability for everyday use, you will also find much cheaper models.

Make sure that the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone. For example, Apple users should not use a watch from main competitor Samsung, and the Google Pixel Watch is not an option either. Garmin and Huawei models, for example, are also compatible with iOS smartphones.

More on health and fitness