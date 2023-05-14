Home » They evaluate surgical intervention on Amado Boudou, after his hospitalization in Neuquén
They evaluate surgical intervention on Amado Boudou, after his hospitalization in Neuquén

They evaluate surgical intervention on Amado Boudou, after his hospitalization in Neuquén

After the decompensation and subsequent hospitalization when he was in the city of Neuquén, the former vice president Beloved Bouduou was transferred this Saturday in a medical plane to the Italian Hospital in Buenos Aireswhere, product of his painting, surgery is being considered in the next few hours.

This was confirmed by the agency Argentine Newswhich indicated that the leader suffered an occlusion in the carotidwhich ended up causing him intense discomfort last Friday, when he was preparing to exhibit in the Aula Magna of the National University of Comahue.

Those close to the former Minister of Economy reported that he could undergo surgery in the next few hours, with the intention of place a stent in the carotid area and thus, finish stabilizing your state.

Boudou, 60 years old and with a long political career, is accompanied by his brother Juan and his wife Monica that yesterday first thing in the morning had also arrived in the Neuquén capital to assist him in the Castro Rendón first, and later in the medical flight.

The former vice president was in the region to participate in a conversation for 40 years of democracyorganized by the Secretary of Extension of the UNCo and Casa Patria, referenced with sectors of Kirchner identity in the region.

The event also included the national deputy for Río Negro, Susana Landrisciniand the historian Fernando Casullo.

After exposing for a few minutes, Boudou expressed his discomfort and had to be helped by his assistants.who personally transferred it to the regional hospital, where he remained until yesterday morning.

Currently, he continues to be admitted to the Italian Hospital and sources from the health center assured NA that “is recovering favorably» and is out of danger, after suffering a transient ischemic disorder on Friday night.


