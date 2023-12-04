Jordi Roca: The World’s Best Pastry Chef and His Inspiring Story

Renowned Pastry Chef Jordi Roca Awarded Best in the World

Jordi Roca, the talented pastry chef behind the success of El Celler de Can Roca, has been recognized as the best in the world in his category. The prestigious ‘The World‘s 50 Best Award’ was presented to him on November 21 in Yucatán, Mexico, solidifying his reputation as a culinary innovator and artist.

Jordi Roca has not only mastered the art of pastry but has transformed it into a form of culinary art. At El Celler de Can Roca, the family restaurant that has been recognized as one of the best in the world, Roca’s creations elevate dessert-making to new heights. The restaurant has earned three Michelin stars and is celebrated for its innovative haute cuisine.

Trained in Catalonia, Spain, at the Girona Hospitality School, Jordi Roca’s journey to becoming a world-renowned pastry chef was not without challenges. But with his talent and dedication, he has achieved tremendous success. Roca’s work can be enjoyed not only at El Celler de Can Roca but also at Rocambolesc, a confectionery and ice cream parlor that he founded with his wife, Alejandra Riva.

In 2016, Jordi Roca’s life took an unexpected turn when he lost his voice due to a rare neurological disease called dystonia. After years of rehabilitation, he regained his voice in March 2023, marking a significant milestone in his life and career.

On top of his numerous achievements, Jordi Roca continues to push the boundaries of pastry-making, proving that his talent and creativity know no bounds. With his remarkable story of overcoming adversity and his dedication to his craft, Jordi Roca is a true inspiration to aspiring chefs and culinary enthusiasts around the world.