Google messaging application changes name and arrives with seven new functions

The application known as “Messages by Google” has undergone a rebranding, now being called “Google Messages.” This messaging platform is being hailed as the “WhatsApp of Google” due to its similar functions and features. One of the key standout features of Google Messages is its ability to integrate RCS messaging, allowing for advanced functions such as read receipts, sending high-quality photos, and group chat capabilities. Furthermore, the application also allows users to view SMS from their computer, making it a versatile and convenient messaging tool.

Google recently celebrated a major milestone as the messaging platform reached one billion users. In honor of this achievement, the company has launched seven new functions that utilize artificial intelligence. These new features include the ability to convert faces from photos into emojis, respond to messages using personalized photos, and accompany voice messages with mood-specific emoticons.

Additionally, Google Messages now offers improved audio quality for voice messages, as well as the ability to add striking designs and visual effects to chats. Users can also customize the appearance of their chats by selecting different colors for the background and text bubbles.

Similar to WhatsApp, Google Messages allows users to reply to messages using emojis, with the added feature of activating visual effects within the chat. The addition of profiles within the application further enhances the user experience, allowing for easier identification of interlocutors.

Overall, Google Messages has positioned itself as a powerful and dynamic messaging platform, offering a wide range of features and capabilities that set it apart from other messaging applications. With its recent additions and improvements, it continues to provide a cutting-edge user experience for its vast user base.

