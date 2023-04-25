Obesity & diabetes study: Lifespin cooperates with Leipzig research center for diseases of civilization

Lifespin Workflow

8,000 patient samples will be digitized and analyzed for metabolic patterns as part of a population study to provide in-depth clinical insight into obesity and diabetes

Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg and with branches in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has signed a scientific cooperation agreement with the Leipzig Research Center for Civilization Diseases (LIFE) and the Leipzig Medical Biobank of the University of Leipzig. The collaboration will investigate whether certain patients who are obese or have diabetes have identifiable variations in their metabolism that could indicate a predisposed risk for these diseases.

Lifespin, an emerging medical technology company, has built one of the largest and most comprehensive databases of metabolic profiles of healthy and diseased individuals, spanning multiple age and sex groups and specific diseases in the fields of neurology, oncology and inflammation. Lifespin develops new products and services (SaaS) that enable physicians, researchers and drug developers to identify various disease states and health and wellness markers based on a patient’s metabolism.

In order to further specify the snapshots of metabolism obtained so far, the Leipzig Research Center for Civilization Diseases and the Leipzig Medical Biobank are providing 8,000 patient samples from the LIFE adult study, a population-based long-term cohort study, as part of the agreed scientific cooperation. People from the Leipzig population between the ages of 40 and 80 take part in the LIFE study. They are extensively examined for disease risks, the frequency of civilization diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and the influence of certain lifestyle and environmental factors on their health. A main goal of the study is to identify previously unknown risk factors for the development of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), on the basis of which new early detection methods could then be developed.

“This partnership will help shed new light on one of the biggest problems facing society today, which is the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and diabetes, which can lead to secondary diseases such as inflammation, cancer or cardiovascular disease , and the potential ability to identify risk factors that may appear as fluctuations in a person’s metabolism,” said Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of Lifespin.

“As our populations continue to age and these types of NCDs become more prevalent as we age, there is an urgent need to identify new ways, like our metabolism, to predict and manage diseases of this type.”

The metabolic profiles created by Lifespin will be returned to the Leipzig Research Center for Civilization Diseases and will further expand the LIFE research database that has already been set up. In the future, these data will be available to researchers at Universitätsmedizin Leipzig, but also to external cooperation partners for follow-up analyzes and other scientific projects.

“Our scientific cooperation with Lifespin supports our central goal of gaining deep insights into the connections between genetic predisposition, personal lifestyle and environmental factors with the individual state of health and the development of lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus at the population level,” said Dr. Ronny Baber, head of the Leipzig Medical Biobank.

“This important collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both partners,” said Dr. Roland Geyer, COO of Lifespin GmbH. “By having access to the phenotypic data collected in the LIFE study, our Lifespin technology will be able to generate metabolite profiles of this cohort, which can then be compared to Lifespin’s comprehensive healthy baseline, allowing for the identification of biomarkers, or metabolite signatures that could be useful in predicting risk factors for some NCDs such as type 2 diabetes.”

Lifespin is a deep data company that maps human health through snapshots of metabolic state. Lifespin has standardized the Human Health Baseline to detect significant abnormalities in human metabolism caused by disease. Studies show that pathogenesis affects metabolism and causes specific changes in the presence and amount of metabolites. Lifespin is building its own biobank, which already includes more than 200,000 human blood samples. Lifespin’s proprietary diagnostic technology platform is capable of quantifying individual metabolic events, ie up to hundreds of metabolite concentrations, with a single nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) measurement. Lifespin is ISO13485:2016 certified and uses its proprietary technology to perform in-house quantitative measurements of metabolomes, digitizing metabolic profiles spanning billions of metabolic relationships. These digital metabolic profiles enable systematic mapping across different health conditions and will enable differential diagnosis and early detection of health conditions, disease staging, treatment outcome monitoring and personalized medicine. Tests to detect neurological, cancer and inflammatory diseases are in the pipeline, with first regulated products expected in 2023. Lifespin’s cloud-based business model is based on a proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for diagnostics and health information and is globally scalable. Lifespin’s Advisory Board consists of key opinion leaders such as James Rothman (Nobel Laureate in Physiology/Medicine, Sterling Professor of Cell Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT USA) and other prominent figures from the relevant fields.

LIFE – Leipzig Research Center for Diseases of Civilization was founded in 2009 as part of the Saxony State Excellence Initiative with funds from the European Union (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Free State of Saxony. Since then, LIFE has become an integral part of the research landscape at the University Hospital Leipzig and the University of Leipzig. Over 30,000 Leipzig residents have been included in the cohorts to date.

The research activities of LIFE focus on common diseases associated with modern lifestyles such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, arteriosclerosis, stress, dementia or depression. Due to demographic change, a steady increase in the number of patients affected by these diseases and thus the burden of the disease on society can be expected in the coming years.

Through the development and funding of the LIFE research center and numerous follow-up projects, a state-of-the-art infrastructure for molecular and systems medicine analysis was established at the Leipzig research location. This includes the Leipzig Medical Biobank, a technologically advanced cryobiobank in which around 1.5 million biosamples are stored for future analyses. The data and samples from the LIFE studies can be made available in high quality to all scientists at the University Hospital Leipzig as well as national and international cooperation partners via the LIFE research database and the LIFE data portal. The results of LIFE thus benefit scientific progress in medicine and the health care of our population.

