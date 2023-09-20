Canon Set to Launch Second-Generation RF Lenses in 2024: Updates for Older Models

Canon Rumors: Second Generation RF Lenses Expected to Launch in 2024

It has been five years since Canon introduced its RF lenses in 2018, and now it seems that the time has come for an update. Speculations are rife that Canon will start launching the second generation of RF lenses in 2024.

Currently, Canon has a total of 10 “older” RF lenses in its product line. These include the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM, RF 50mm F1.2 L USM, RF 28-70mm F2 L USM, RF 35mm F1.8 Macro IS STM, RF 85mm F1.2 L USM, RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM, RF 24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM, RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM, RF 85mm F1.2 L USM, and RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM.

These “older” RF lenses were released along with the EOS R camera series, which also debuted five years ago. Considering the possibility of future EOS R cameras, such as the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1, opting for higher pixel counts, it is indeed the right time to update these lenses. The aim is to ensure that they can meet the high-resolution demands of the future EOS R cameras.

Reports suggest that Canon will most likely launch the second-generation RF lenses in the first half of 2024, with the release of the EOS R5 Mark II. This aligns with the speculation that Canon is planning to update their lenses alongside the launch of new camera models. Canon enthusiasts and photographers eagerly await these updates and are excited to see what the second-generation RF lenses have to offer.

The news was first reported by Canon Rumors, a reliable source for Canon-related news, which has sparked discussions and anticipation among fans. As the official announcement from Canon is yet to be made, it remains to be seen what improvements and advancements will be introduced in the second generation of RF lenses.

In the meantime, photography enthusiasts can join the DIGIPHOTO fan group, where they can share their experiences, play with cameras, and take amazing photos. Stay updated with the latest news and developments in the world of photography by following DIGIPHOTO.

For more information on the upcoming second-generation RF lenses and other Canon-related news, keep an eye on Canon Rumors. The wait is on for 2024, when Canon is expected to unveil its latest offerings to the photography community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

