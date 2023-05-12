People with limb disabilities can play mobile phones, Google GameFace project, control with expressions- Qooah

Google held the I/O 2023 developer conference, which was held in the early morning of May 11. The GameFace project is live, with which players can use their facial expressions to manipulate their characters in PC games.

The project began with Lance Carr, a PC gamer from Colorado whose love for gaming never waned despite a rare form of muscular dystrophy that crippled his mobility.

Unfortunately, a fire destroyed Carr’s house, along with his normal accessories for playing PC games. It is for this reason that a team at Google worked with Carr on a piece of software called Project GameFace. Project GameFace’s software can use facial expressions to control PC accessories, so as to achieve the effect of controlling game characters.

Google has released the source code of the Project GameFace project to GitHub and invites all interested users to download and experience it by themselves. The release of this project will provide an important resource for the research and development of game control using facial expression recognition technology.