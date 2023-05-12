Home » New rockets from Gaza towards Israel, warning sirens near Jerusalem and in the South. Tel Aviv resumes raids against Islamic Jihad
New rockets from Gaza towards Israel, warning sirens near Jerusalem and in the South. Tel Aviv resumes raids against Islamic Jihad

The new interview attempts for a cease-fire Between Israel e armed groups in Gaza they were again boycotted by Friday morning’s attacks. If on Thursday it was the army of Tel Avivin the last few hours it has been there Islamic Jihad to restart rocket launches from the Strip towards Israel: 15 bombs crossed the border in the direction of the territories of the Jewish state and one of these fell on a greenhouse, however without causing any casualties. The others were intercepted byIron Dome or have fallen in open areas. The Israeli Air Force responded by resuming attacks on Islamic Jihad positions.

Alarm sirens resound in different localities close to Jerusalem. In particular a Beit Shemesh and, in the West Bank, in the area of ​​the Jewish settlement of Gush He didn’t and in the Orthodox colony of Baitar Illit. Alarm also in the region of Eshkolin the south of the country, due to the rockets fired from Gaza towards the city, Suf, Nir Itzhak, Shavee Sdeh Avraham.

Meanwhile, it has risen to 31 Palestinians dead and 95 wounded, including some seriously, the toll from the air raids conducted by the Israeli army on Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip, according to the Ministry of Health of Hamas. Among the victims are women and minors.

