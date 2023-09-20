Discover the Best Italian Hospitals for Twelve Specialties: A Comprehensive Ranking to Guide Your Healthcare Decisions

Let’s find out which are the best Italian hospitals divided into twelve specialties. The ranking will help you choose the most suitable option to solve a health problem.

Going to hospital is obviously never pleasant. But in the difficulty and worry of having to be treated, it is a relief to know if you are in one of the best hospitals in Italy. Yes, because the place where you get treatment really makes the difference. But which are the best hospitals in our country? The English magazine Newsweek has drawn up the ranking of the best in the world from which we can extrapolate which Italian ones are in the highest positions.

There are twelve specialties investigated. Cardiology, cardiac surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, paediatrics, urology, obstetrics and gynaecology. Very important departments that save lives to many people suffering from serious pathologies which, if not diagnosed and caught in time, could cause fatal consequences.

Knowing the best hospitals in Italy for treatment can be crucial for many patients who need to rely on the most professionally and humanely trained team of doctors. In Italy we are lucky, there are excellent hospitals well known for the high quality of care provided. But which are the best of all?

The ranking of the best Italian hospitals for twelve specialties

Newsweek collaborated with global research firm Statista to compile the rankings of the best specialty hospitals in the world. Inside many Italian hospitals in the top 20 specialties. We have extrapolated them for you.

Let’s start with oncology. At the top of the ranking of Italian hospitals we find the European Institute of Oncology IEO in Milan. Followed by the National Cancer Institute of Milan and – remotely – the Gemelli University Polyclinic of Rome.

The Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan is an excellence in cardiology. For endocrinology, however, the highest in the ranking is the San Raffaele – San Donato Group – of Milan. The best facility for gastroenterology is the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome (eighth place in the world) while for Cardiac Surgery the Monzino Cardiology Center in Milan, followed by the Sant’Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic in Bologna.

Let’s continue with the IRCCS Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation of Milan for Neurology, the IRCCS Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation of Milan for neurosurgery, the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna for orthopedics (eighth place in the world), the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome for pediatrics (ninth place in the world) followed remotely by the Giannina Gaslini institute of Genoa, the Gemelli University Polyclinic of Rome for Pneumology, the Padua Hospital for urology, the Gemelli University Polyclinic of Rome for gynecology and obstetrics (seventh place in the world).

Considering the number of Italian hospitals present in the Newsweek ranking – those mentioned are a small part – we can say that we are fortunate to be able to use the best care within our nation.

