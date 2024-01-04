They warn about the new virus circulating on Android devices – El Nacional

Security experts are warning Android users to be on the lookout for a new virus that is circulating on mobile devices. The malware has been detected in 13 apps that have been downloaded thousands of times and can potentially take control of your phone.

According to reports from El Nacional, Andro4all, and El Economista, these 13 apps with malware have the potential to control Android devices and compromise user data. In a similar report from Computer Today, it was revealed that 14 apps from Google Play have also been found to contain a dangerous malware with thousands of downloads.

The experts advise Android users to immediately uninstall these applications to protect their devices from potential security threats. They also recommend regularly checking mobile devices for any suspicious activity or unauthorized access.

The discovery of these malware-infected apps serves as a reminder for users to exercise caution when downloading and using mobile applications. It is important to only download apps from trusted sources and to be vigilant and responsive to any security warnings or alerts.

As the prevalence of mobile devices continues to grow, so too does the risk of encountering malware and security threats. By staying informed and taking proactive measures to protect their devices, users can minimize the risk of falling victim to harmful attacks.

