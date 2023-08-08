They investigate the appearance of skeletal remains in a dance venue in Chos Malal: they consigned the place

In the last few hours, the appearance of skeletal remains in a dance venue in Chos Malal. The fact is under investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office intervened.

The chief commissioner, Manuel Parada, head of the Chos Malal Internal Security Directorate, informed BLACK RIVER Journal that the presence of the remains was noticed by some workers who were moving the ground in a play in a dance venue located on Sarmiento street, in the downtown area. It was there that they notified the police yesterday afternoon.

“The remains are shallow. At about 20-40 centimeters», indicated Stop.

He specified that the complete remains were not there. There is a skull and limbs.

He said the place was immediately consigned.

«All indicates that they are very old. Tomorrow the extraction of the bones would be done. There are records of remains in that area of ​​ancient civilizations“, he indicated to this medium.

He commented that a paleontologist came by last night and that tomorrow a professional from the Provincial Directorate of Cultural Heritage of Neuquén will do it.

The prosecutor Natalia Rivera intervened.





