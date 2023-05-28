Home » They investigate the causes of the fire in Patagones that caused the death of a 5-year-old boy and his father
They investigate the causes of the fire in Patagones that caused the death of a 5-year-old boy and his father

The community of Carmen de Patagones is astonished by the tragic fire that occurred last Friday around noon that claimed the death of a 35-year-old man and his 5-year-old son. The causes that originated the fire in the house located in Lorenzo Vintter at 100 Carmen de Patagones.

The fire broke out at noon where Ricardo Lara died at the moment, while his son Natael was rescued by two volunteer firefighters from the town of Maragata. He was taken to the local hospital, but due to the injuries suffered by the fire, he died minutes later.

The house located in the Villa Lynch neighborhood was devoured by fire, despite the work of three volunteer fire crews.

As soon as the first crew arrived, the troops knew that there were people inside the house and with hard work they managed to enter to find the 5-year-old boy who was quickly helped. After making room for the fire, they found the body of the 35-year-old man who was already lifeless.

During the fight against the fire, two firefighters had to be treated at the Pedro Ecay hospital, since they were the first to enter the house and found the child. One of them endured an explosion that knocked him against the wall, while the other suffered burns on his hands. Both were out of danger.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Mayor Buratovich carried out the corresponding tests to determine how the fire that caused the tragedy in the neighboring town of Viedma originated.

