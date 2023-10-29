Home » Shakira Surprises Carlos Vives on His 30th Anniversary Tour
Colombian singer Carlos Vives celebrates 30 years of his artistic career with a world tour, and his close friend Shakira surprises him during a performance in Miami. The surprise occurred during the “30 tour” concert at the Kaseya Center stadium on October 28th. Shakira took to Instagram to announce her unexpected act, stating that she had never done something like this in her career before. As the audience sang along to Vives’ song “The Bicycle,” Shakira joined him on stage, leaving Vives speechless. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as the two embraced. Shakira even stayed on stage to dance along with Vives to the song “Currambera.” The surprise appearance highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two artists.

