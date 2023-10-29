Home » Guatemalan National Police Arrest 64 Alleged Criminals in 24-Hour Operation, Seize Illicit Objects
Citizen Security Reinforced as Guatemalan Police Arrest 64 Alleged Criminals

In a series of operations carried out in the last 24 hours, the National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala has made significant progress in enhancing citizen security throughout the country. These operations have resulted in the arrest of 64 individuals involved in various criminal activities, along with the seizure of illicit objects.

One noteworthy operation unfolded in Los Amates, Izabal, at kilometer 294 on the route to the Atlantic. During this operation, two individuals, namely Guilder Adolfo Guerra, 25, and Jeremías Vidal López Gómez, 18, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in motorcycle theft. Both suspects were identified by local residents as the perpetrators behind a motorcycle theft in Gualán, Zacapa, which occurred on October 27.

Another arrest was made in Huehuetenango when investigators detained Dilma Eluvia Martínez Rivas, 38, on 3rd Street and 5th Avenue, Zone 1. Martínez Rivas had two active arrest warrants for extortion, issued by the courts of Jutiapa and Mixco on June 14 and September 5 of this year.

During these operations, law enforcement also managed to confiscate 15 firearms carried illegally by individuals. Furthermore, two vehicles and a stolen motorcycle were successfully recovered by the police.

The PNC has informed that the detained individuals have been presented before the relevant courts to address their legal situation. Meanwhile, the seized weapons and recovered vehicles will undergo thorough investigation.

These successful operations represent a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to reinforce citizen security in Guatemala. By actively targeting and capturing individuals involved in crimes, the PNC is making tangible progress towards ensuring a safer environment for all citizens.

Note: Alexander Girón
Photos: PNC of Guatemala

