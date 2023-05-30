They investigate the discovery of 179 bone remains in Villa El Chocón

And resident of Villa El Chocón reported to the police the appearance of bone remainss in the El Cocodrilo canyon area, 10 kilometers from the downtown area, in northeast direction. A police commission was immediately set up for the rescue of the 179 skeletal remains which, a priori, are estimated to be human. Today they will be sent to Neuquén to do the analysis that will determine if they correspond to a person and the data they have.

It was the inspecting commissioner, José Luis Beltrán, operational chief of the Cutral Co Security department, who was in charge of confirming the finding. In radio statements, Beltrán explained that the past May 25 a resident of El Chocón He approached to make the complaint to the 42nd police station.

“The bag was under a rock at the edge of the canyon, about 30 meters to the river bankdue to the erosion of the wind and rain, a passage is produced and they were there inside a bag with 179 pieces. They are skeletal remains,” he explained.

At first, the neighbor was looking for stones with some friends and thought they were dinosaur eggs. However, the situation changed when they observed what was possibly a human skull. From there, it was arranged for a police commission to move to the place and the prosecutor’s office on duty was informed. They were effective from the areas of Criminalistics and Legal Medicine.

“It leads us to think that it is a human skeleton,” he mentioned. Commissioner Beltrán indicated that it has to be established if it corresponds to human remains and if it is a male or female. “The police doctor from the Health Division was able to have an appreciation that they are possibly of old data, due to the quality of the very light bone and the color, to the naked eye, it did not have organic adhesions, but everything is subject to forensic expertise,” he stressed. .

Today the bones will be sent to Neuquén capital for the corresponding studies to be carried out.



