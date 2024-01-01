Puerto Rico Hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve 2024

The Puerto Rico Convention District Authority successfully hosted “Dick Clark’s New Years Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” for the third consecutive year, showcasing the Island as a global tourism destination and entertainment hub. This event was broadcast live on the ABC network and drew attention to Puerto Rico as a top destination for entertainment and mass events.

Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, brought Puerto Rican pride to the main stage with live interventions from Puerto Rico during the event. Additionally, Ivy Queen, known as “The Queen of Reggaeton,” delivered a stellar performance just before the countdown to the new year. The local show “Puerto Rico for the World” was also broadcast on Telemundo, featuring performances by Sonora Ponceña, Manny Manuel, Joseph Fonseca, Pirulo y la Tribu, Plena Libre, and Grupo Algarete.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines Fernández, expressed her pride in the success of the event and its significance for the island as an entertainment destination. She highlighted that the event exceeded attendance expectations and showcased Puerto Rico’s ability to host large-scale celebrations in an orderly manner.

Vallines Fernández also extended gratitude to the security agencies and public servants who ensured that the event ran smoothly without any incidents. The celebration lasted until 1:00 in the morning and was enjoyed by thousands of people both inside and outside the T-Mobile District plaza.

The success of this year’s event solidifies Puerto Rico’s position as a premier destination for entertainment and sets the stage for continued growth in the industry at an international level.