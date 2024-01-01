Home » Premier League 2023: Liverpool vs Newcastle. Partido hoy de Premier League 2023 – J20
Liverpool – Newcastle Match Live Online: minute by minute of Liverpool’s match against Newcastle United, from Anfield Stadium.

Horario del Liverpool – Newcastle:
When do they play? Today, Monday, January 1, 2024, what time? 2:00 p.m., Mexico City time

Where to watch Liverpool – Newcastle live match: broadcast
Channel: It will not be broadcast on televisionLive on the internet: Paramount Plus and with us on MARCA MX.Update

The team of Liverpool digido by Jürgen Klopp faces “The Magpies” by Eddie Howe in one of Monday’s English soccer matches, as part of matchday 20 of the English League.

Who has won the most Liverpool – Newcastle matches?
– Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – 27 agosto 2023
– Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – 18 febrero 2023
– Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – 31 agosto 2022

Last matches won and lost Liverpool
– Liverpool 2 – 0 Burnley
– Liverpool 1 – 1 Arsenal
– Liverpool 5 – 1 West Ham
– Liverpool 0 – 0 Manchester United
– Union Saint-Golloise 2 – 1 Liverpool

Recent wins and losses Newcastle
– Newcastle United Nottingham Forest 3 – 1 Newcastle
– Luton 1 – 0 Newcastle
– Chelsea 1 – 1 Newcastle
– Tottenham 4 – 1 Newcastle
– Everton 3 – 0 Newcastle

