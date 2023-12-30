On Friday all eyes were on Mar del Plata, for the arrival of President Javier Milei, who He witnessed the performance starring his partner, actress Fátima Flórez. At the end, the president took the stage and said a few words.

After the actor Marcelo Polino brought a microphone to the president, he spoke directly to the audience that filled the room:

«Very difficult times are coming, very hard, but They left us several bombs that we must deactivate as soon as possible. “I assure you that we are going to achieve it and the country is going to move forward, Long live Freedom, damn it!” he expressed on stage.

Then I hug Fatima, They kissed passionately, and he greeted the audience.

The work cIt has imitations of Milei himself, Cristina Kirchner, Taylor Swift, Tina Turner, Liza Minelli, Mirtha Legrand, Susana Giménez and Carmen Barbieri, among others. The entertainment journalist Marcelo Polino and the comedian Julián La Bruna participate.

Images of the actress falling were circulated on social networks, but it is an event that occurred in 2017.

Who accompanied Milei to the work of Fátima Flórez

In the midst of a strong security operation, the president got out of the vehicle that was transporting him, at the door of the theater, and greeted the crowd that had been waiting for him since early morning behind the fence on the opposite sidewalk.

Before, and aboard another vehicle, the Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona, arrived. MIlei attended accompanied by his sister, the General Secretary of the Presidency, Karina Milei, and the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Petovello. attended to the Roxy Theater, in the city of Mar del Plata, to attend his partner’s theatrical performanceFátima Flórez, Fátima 100%.

The president’s visit was expected days before but could not occur due to scheduling issues.

The president traveled in the afternoon to the spa city on an Aerolíneas Argentinas scheduled flight and upon arriving in Mar Del Palta city he stayed at the Provincial Hotel. According to Casa Rosada sources, the president paid for the plane ticket and hotel stay with his debit card.

_ Source: Argentine News





