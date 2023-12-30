Home » Nearly $100 million has been recovered in homes owned by gangs
During the period of President Nayib Bukele’s government and as part of the #TerritorialControlPlan, a total of 7,293 houses that were recovered from gangs have been sold, with an amount of $94.3 million.

“We are encouraging the construction of housing by facilitating the procedures so that new opportunities are generated for Salvadorans,” reported the Minister of Housing, Michelle Sol.

In addition, I report that through the Social Housing Fund, the deed of more than $701.3 million in credits has been achieved, exceeding the initial goal of $400 million in the five-year period.

With this deed, 33,300 families have benefited, which represents more than 139,850 Salvadorans. The detail recorded by lines of credit is as follows:

-New housing 7,879 credits for $274.2 million.

-Used housing and other lines 18,127 credits for $332.8 million.

It is important to highlight that of the total deeded credits:

-53.2% have been granted to Women, generating an investment of $364.6 million.

-In the Casa Joven Program, 7,324 credits were deeded for $164 million.

-For people between 60 and 70 years old, 548 loans have been granted for $12.4 million.

